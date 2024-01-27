Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,673 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 722,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 810,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,707. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Insider Activity

In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.