Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614,034 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Coty worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,964. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

