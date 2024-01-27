Premier, Inc. (PINC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 15th

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Premier has raised its dividend by an average of 30.3% annually over the last three years. Premier has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,741. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Premier by 515.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Premier by 11.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,863,000 after acquiring an additional 347,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.10.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

