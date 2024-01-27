Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 33.6% in January

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Predictive Oncology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.
Predictive Oncology Price Performance
Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 15,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,410. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Predictive Oncology
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.