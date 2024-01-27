Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 33.6% in January

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. 15,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,410. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

Predictive Oncology ( NASDAQ:POAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 109.76% and a negative net margin of 1,018.52%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

