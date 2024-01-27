Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 4,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Prada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prada

Prada Stock Up 2.5 %

About Prada

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738. Prada has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.