Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 4,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
