Polymesh (POLYX) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $85.33 million and approximately $9.57 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,008,046,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

