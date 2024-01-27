Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 47.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,014. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $613.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

