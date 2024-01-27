Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $4.50 at Roth Mkm

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also commented on PLUG. Northland Securities lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
