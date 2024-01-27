Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $45.81 million and approximately $96,815.13 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00056856 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00053775 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00019104 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

