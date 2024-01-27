Piper Sandler Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.87.

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 342,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,821. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $89.47.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,393 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after purchasing an additional 275,374 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 670,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 88,307 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

