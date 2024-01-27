Piper Sandler Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $16.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

BSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. 472,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,646. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $456,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,923,241.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,677,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,032,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

