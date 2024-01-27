Piper Sandler Increases Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $336.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $336.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

MDGL stock traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.97. The company had a trading volume of 234,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $796,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,049.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

