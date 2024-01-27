Piper Sandler Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $39.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 746,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.33.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

