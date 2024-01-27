Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $889.67.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $867.75. 1,614,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $725.61 and a 200 day moving average of $671.94. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $883.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

