Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 59,648 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59,648 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $61.78. 18,408,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,807,623. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

