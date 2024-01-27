Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 129 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Progressive Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.42. 2,354,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

