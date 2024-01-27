Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 1,189 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $217.98. The stock had a trading volume of 153,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.