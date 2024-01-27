Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Raises Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.00.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ELV traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.74. 1,272,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,815. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.06.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

