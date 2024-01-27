Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $872,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. 6,691,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,116. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

