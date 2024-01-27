Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,166 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

