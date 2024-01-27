Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PREF. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 167.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 381,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

