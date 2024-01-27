Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned 0.11% of National HealthCare worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,116,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in National HealthCare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,033,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in National HealthCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

National HealthCare Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. 66,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,831. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $288.49 million for the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 81.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National HealthCare

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

