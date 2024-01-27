Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,446 shares of company stock valued at $24,628,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $613.93. 2,135,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

