Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Buys 622 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,266,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $121.17 and a one year high of $171.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

