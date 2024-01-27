Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,551,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.65.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

