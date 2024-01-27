Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 44.4% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pool by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Pool by 77.2% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.39. 300,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $375.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

