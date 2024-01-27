Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 100,000 Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $28,186.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,683 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,801 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

