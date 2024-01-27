Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. 1,777,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,088. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

