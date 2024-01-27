Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $7.39 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 155,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.