Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $5.99 Million in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 303,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRBG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

CRBG stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

