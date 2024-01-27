Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.81 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 325.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of HAS stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $51.11. 1,578,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -69.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

