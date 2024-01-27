Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.13 and a fifty-two week high of $169.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

