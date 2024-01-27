Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,304.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:H traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.45. 819,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,660. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

