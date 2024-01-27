Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 3,155 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCNCA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

NASDAQ FCNCA traded up $77.77 on Friday, reaching $1,490.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,267. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,426.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,539.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $48.35 by $7.57. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 55.28% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 175.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,246.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.