Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 5,411 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Datadog by 61,592.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after buying an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Datadog by 70.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after buying an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 166.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after buying an additional 1,565,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its position in Datadog by 236.9% during the second quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,097,000 after buying an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $123.95. 4,500,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,401. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $136.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,012.08, a P/E/G ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

