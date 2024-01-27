Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 475 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.46.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $171.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,222. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.17 and a 1 year high of $171.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.



