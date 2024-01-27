Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 600,000 Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $797,000.

Shares of NETD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

