Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 45,371 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 63.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.31% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after buying an additional 352,971 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 61,935 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 113,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares in the company, valued at $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKWD traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,759. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

