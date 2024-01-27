Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NYSE FENG traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 10,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,575. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

