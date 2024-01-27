Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.72. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

