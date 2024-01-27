Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Insider Buys 140,000.00 in Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately 687,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Markus Puhlmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 60,419 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.26 per share, for a total transaction of 15,708.94.

On Friday, December 15th, Markus Puhlmann purchased 135,006 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.27 per share, for a total transaction of 36,451.62.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CATX stock traded up 0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.63. 3,283,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,983. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 0.21 and a fifty-two week high of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:CATX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04. The company had revenue of 2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.20 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

