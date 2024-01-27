Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Piper Sandler

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of PR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,545. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

