PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.99% from the company’s current price.

PensionBee Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of LON PBEE traded up GBX 1.98 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 94.98 ($1.21). 677,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,105. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of £212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,583.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.53. PensionBee Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.74 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Wood sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total transaction of £4,522.50 ($5,746.51). 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

