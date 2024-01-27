PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

PCB Bancorp Stock Performance

PCB stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,056. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Insider Transactions at PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $41.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,427,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,390,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,205 shares of company stock valued at $257,979. 25.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 82.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

