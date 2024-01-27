PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,838 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of PayPal worth $42,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,408,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,623. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

