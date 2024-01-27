Paylocity’s (PCTY) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCTY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.65.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paylocity

Paylocity Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $157.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,552. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.76. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $139.40 and a 52 week high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock valued at $262,902 in the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.