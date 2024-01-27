Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Paychex by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,363,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,927 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 135,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.94. 1,166,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.74. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.