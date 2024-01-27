Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. 1,166,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

