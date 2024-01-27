Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 427.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,682 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 109,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. 5,629,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,383,135. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.