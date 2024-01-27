Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

